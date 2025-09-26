NTPC Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of NTPC Green Energy are in news today after the arm of NTPC said it has carried out capacity addition in a solar project located in Bhuj, Gujarat.

NTPC Green Energy shares closed at Rs 101.70 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 85,695 crore.

"We wish to inform you that part capacity of 25 MW Solar out of the total installed capacity of 37.5 MW (Solar) Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green Private, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 27.09.2025. The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7382.475 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7407.475 MW," said NTPC Green Energy.

The stock of the state-run renewable energy company made its market debut at Rs 111.60 on BSE, a premium of 3.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 108. Similarly, the stock started its maiden trading session with a premium of 3.24 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 111.50 on NSE on November 27, 2024.

The IPO of Delhi-based NTPC Green Energy was open from November 19-22, 2024. The company raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 92,59,25,926 equity shares. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 102-108 per share with a lot size of 138 shares. The issue was subscribed merely 2.42 times.