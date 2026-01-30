NTPC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 4,987 cr, revenue dips 

NTPC on Friday reported a 6% rise in Q3 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4987 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4711 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations fell 1.8% to Rs 40,643 crore in Q3 against Rs 41,368 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 0.2% to Rs 11,991 crore in Q3 against Rs 11,975 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin came at 29.5% in Q3 against 28.9% (YoY). Expenses came at Rs 35,044 crore in Q3 against Rs 35,316 crore in year ago period.

The earnings were announced after market hours today. NTPC stock slipped 0.64% to Rs 355.80. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.45 lakh crore.