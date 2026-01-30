Business Today
NTPC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 4,987 cr, revenue dips 

Net profit rose to Rs 4987 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4711 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 30, 2026 5:09 PM IST
NTPC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 4,987 cr, revenue dips NTPC Q3 earnings

NTPC on Friday reported a 6% rise in Q3 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4987 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4711 crore in the December 2024 quarter.  Revenue from operations fell 1.8% to Rs 40,643 crore in Q3 against Rs 41,368 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 0.2% to Rs 11,991 crore in Q3 against Rs 11,975 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin came at 29.5% in Q3 against 28.9% (YoY). Expenses came at Rs 35,044 crore in Q3 against Rs 35,316 crore in year ago period. 

Advertisement

The earnings  were announced after market hours today. NTPC stock slipped 0.64% to Rs 355.80. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2026 5:09 PM IST
