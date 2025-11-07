Nykaa Q2 results: Net profit surges 243% to Rs 34 crore; revenue rises 25%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a stellar set of numbers for the September quarter, with consolidated net profit attributable to equity shareholders jumping 243 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 34.43 crore, compared with Rs 10.04 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,874.74 crore in Q2 FY25, while total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,354.01 crore, up from Rs 1,880.19 crore a year ago.

Operationally, Nykaa delivered a robust 53 per cent YoY growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) to Rs 158.5 crore, against Rs 103.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 6.7 per cent in Q2 FY26 from 5.5 per cent a year earlier, reflecting improved operating leverage and cost efficiencies.

Profit before tax jumped to Rs 55.38 crore from Rs 21.26 crore in the same quarter last year. The results included net exceptional items of Rs 1.04 crore, comprising an income of Rs 9.34 crore from an arbitration award, partly offset by a provision of Rs 10.38 crore related to inventory misappropriation at a subsidiary’s warehouse. The company said an insurance claim has been filed to recover the loss.

Segment-wise, the ‘Beauty’ business continued to drive growth, with revenue rising to Rs 2,131.88 crore from Rs 1,702.89 crore a year ago. Segment profit rose to Rs 105.39 crore from Rs 72.23 crore last year. The ‘Fashion’ division’s revenue increased to Rs 201.00 crore from Rs 166.09 crore, while its loss narrowed sharply to Rs 21.35 crore from Rs 32.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.