Trent Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 11%, revenue at Rs 4,817 crore 

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 7, 2025 5:08 PM IST
Revenue rose 16% to Rs 4,817 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 4,156 crore a year ago.
SUMMARY
  • Trent Ltd’s standalone revenue rose 17% year-on-year in Q2 FY26
  • Revenue for H1 FY26 increased 19% to ₹10,063 crore
  • Company added 53 new stores including 40 Zudio outlets in Q2

Trent Ltd, the Tata Group’s retail arm, reported a 11% rise in Q2 net profit on Friday. Net profit rose to Rs 373.42 crore in the last quarter from Rs 335.06 crore in the same period last year. However, profit slipped 12% from Rs 424.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter. 

Revenue rose 16% to Rs 4,817 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 4,156 crore a year ago. Operating performance was notably strong, with EBITDA increasing 26.43% year-on-year to Rs 813 crore in Q2 from Rs 643 crore a year ago. 

Margins expanded to 17.21% in Q2 from 15.4%, surpassing the expected 16.1%.

Trent stock fell 1.15% to Rs 4624 today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.64 lakh crore in the current session.
The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. 
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 7, 2025 5:08 PM IST
