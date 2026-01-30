Oil India, HPCL shares in focus today; here’s why

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Oil India are likely to be in focus on Friday after the two public sector undertakings (PSUs) entered a strategic pact to push green energy initiatives.

On Thursday, HPCL shares settled 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 432.40 on BSE, while Oil India stock rose 4.93 per cent to close at Rs 514.70 apiece. Oil India counter has been on a run for the last three sessions, gaining nearly 19 per cent over the period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a regulatory filing submitted to the bourses on Thursday after market hours, HPCL announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026. The agreement sets the stage for a collaboration to develop a Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) project.

Under this framework for joint efforts, Oil India will take charge of implementing the CBG plant. The project will leverage HPCL’s indigenously developed HP RAMP technology to enable the efficient conversion of waste into compressed bio-gas, the company said.

Separately, Oil India responded to clarification sought by the exchanges regarding the ‘increase in the volume’ of its scrip recently.

Addressing the sharp movements, the company stated that there is "no information/announcement" pending from their side that would require disclosure under Regulation 30 or that might have a bearing on the price or volume of the scrip.

Advertisement

However, the state-run explorer pointed to global macroeconomics as a likely trigger. In its response to the exchanges, Oil India noted that price of crude oil is dependent on the world market and geopolitics.

Oil India highlighted that crude oil prices have surged from USD 60 on January 7, 2026, to USD 68 on January 28, 2026. This represents an increase of more than 13 per cent during last 3 weeks, which the company believes may have bearing on the price/volume of the Company's scrip.