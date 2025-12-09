Ola Electric shares rebound over 2% after touching new record low; what charts indicate

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd slipped 2.84 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade to hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 33.17. The stock later recovered to close 2.46 per cent higher at Rs 34.95, though it remains down 59.46 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Reacting to the stock's price movement, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Once considered the poster boy of the electric two-wheeler segment, Ola Electric has been declining over the past few quarters despite new product launches and various other initiatives. Investors holding the stock at current levels may continue to do so, as it is too late to consider an exit at this price point. The stock remains suitable only for high-risk investors."

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.59. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that the stock has support at Rs 30 and resistance at Rs 40. "A solid breakout above Rs 40 could pave the way for a move towards Rs 43. The short-term trading band is expected to be between Rs 30 and Rs 43," he added.

The stock has a negative standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 314.27/6.69 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.38. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)0.11/(-)5.17 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)0.43. According to Trendlyne data, Ola Electric has a one-year beta of 1.44, indicating high volatility.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company, which once dominated India's electric 2-W market, slipped to fifth position in November, with Hero MotoCorp's EV arm Vida surpassing Ola Electric to become the fourth-largest player.

On the earnings front, the company posted a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 418 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared with Rs 495 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations fell 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 690 crore, down from Rs 1,214 crore in Q2 FY25.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric manufactures electric two-wheelers and components such as battery packs, motors and frames at its Ola Futurefactory. As of September 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the company.