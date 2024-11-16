ONGC, MRF, Cochin Shipyard and Ashok Leyland among stocks turning ex-dividend next week 

Investors on Dalal Street will be keeping a close eye on companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), MRF, Akzo Nobel, Cochin Shipyard, and Ashok Leyland Limited in the upcoming week.

Over 40 companies will have their shares trade ex-dividend, with actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issues, amalgamations, and stock splits scheduled for the next five days. Many of these companies will also announce record dates for dividends, which determine which shareholders are eligible for dividend payments.

Among the prominent companies, ONGC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, Akzo Nobel India will offer Rs 70 per share, and MRF has announced a Rs 3 per share payout. MRF has set its record date for November 20, with the ex-dividend date on November 19. Both ONGC and Akzo Nobel will also go ex-dividend on November 19, with their record dates on November 20.

Other companies declaring interim dividends include Cochin Shipyard (Rs 4 per share), Manappuram Finance (Rs 1 per share), and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (Rs 5 per share). Cochin Shipyard and Chambal Fertilisers’ ex-dividend dates are set for November 19, while Manappuram Finance will go ex-dividend on November 18.

Ex-Dividend trading stocks for next week

Emami Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 18, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with the record date set for November 18.

Manappuram Finance Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 18, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, with the record date set for November 18.

Sundram Fasteners Limited: The company announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, with the record date set for November 18, 2024.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 19, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 95 per share.

R Systems International Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 19, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share, with the record date set for November 19.

Asian Paints Limited: The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share, with the record date set for November 19, 2024.

Ashok Leyland Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 19, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, with the record date set for November 19.

Akzo Nobel India Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 19, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 70 per share, with the record date set for November 20.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company’s shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. If you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the dividend or bonus. The ex-date is determined by the company.