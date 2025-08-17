Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Over 75 dividend record dates this week: Apollo, HAL, IRCTC lead corporate action

Over 75 dividend record dates this week: Apollo, HAL, IRCTC lead corporate action

Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Power Grid, and LIC Housing Finance have set record dates between August 18–23, impacting investor eligibility for dividend benefits under T+1 settlement cycle.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2025 1:06 PM IST
Over 75 dividend record dates this week: Apollo, HAL, IRCTC lead corporate actionInvestors must act ahead of ex-dividend dates to qualify, as buying on the record date won’t secure benefits under the T+1 cycle.

A wave of corporate actions is set to hit Indian markets this week, with over 75 companies announcing dividends, bonus shares, or stock splits—making it a critical window for retail investors chasing payouts.

Key players like Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Power Grid, and LIC Housing Finance have set record dates between August 18–23, impacting investor eligibility for dividend benefits under T+1 settlement cycle.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among the top dividend declarations:

  • Hindustan Aeronautics offers a hefty final dividend of ₹15/share (record date: Aug. 21).
  • LIC Housing Finance and Apollo Hospitals will pay ₹10/share each (record date: Aug. 22 and 19, respectively).
  • Godfrey Phillips India leads the pack with ₹60/share final dividend (Aug. 22).
  • Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. offers ₹110/share (Aug. 19).

Major dividend dates include:

  • Aug. 18: Aarti Industries, JK Paper, Power Finance Corp.
  • Aug. 19: Natco Pharma, Power Grid, J&K Bank.
  • Aug. 20–21: Senco Gold, Coal India, Relaxo Footwears, RVNL.
  • Aug. 22: Jindal Stainless, KFin Technologies, Lodha Developers, eClerx, Procter & Gamble Health (₹45/share).
  • Aug. 23: Sportking India, DAPS Advertising.

Bonus issues this week:

  • Algoquant Fintech (8:1) on Aug. 18.
  • Bemco Hydraulics (1:1) on Aug. 22.
  • Stock splits:
  • Algoquant Fintech (₹2 to ₹1) on Aug. 18.
  • Chandrima Mercantiles (₹10 to ₹1) on Aug. 20.
  • Dev IT (₹5 to ₹2) on Aug. 21.
  • Bemco Hydraulics (₹10 to ₹1) on Aug. 22.

Investors must act ahead of ex-dividend dates to qualify, as buying on the record date won’t secure benefits under the T+1 cycle. With several high-profile names on the docket, timing trades becomes crucial this week.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today