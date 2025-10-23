Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Pace Digitek wins Rs 1,159-crore order from this PSU, check stock reaction

Pace Digitek wins Rs 1,159-crore order from this PSU, check stock reaction

The company received order worth Rs 1,159.31 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 23, 2025 2:16 PM IST
Pace Digitek wins Rs 1,159-crore order from this PSU, check stock reaction Pace Digitek stock climbed 2% to Rs 225.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 219.75.

Shares of Pace Digitek rose 2% on Thursday after the company received order worth Rs 1,159.31 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). Pace Digitek stock climbed 2% to Rs 225.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 219.75. 

The scope of supply and work shall include the following activities on a turnkey basis for the 600 MW / 1200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project: 

Advertisement

• Design and Engineering of the complete system and associated components.

• Supply of BESS DC Blocks, with HVAC/ Fire protection system, Power Conversion System, Battery Management System, Energy
Management System. 

• Integration of BMS, EMS with PCS; Cabling from BESS DC Block to PCS

• Testing and commissioning of BESS (Battery, PCS, EMS)

• Plant Performance demonstration and trial operation of the complete system along with associated equipment and materials.

• Comprehensive Maintenance of the entire system for 10 years from the date of commissioning.

Pace Digitek Ltd (PDTL) is a technology-driven company engaged in providing IT solutions, digital services, and system integration offerings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today