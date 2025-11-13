Page Industries Q2 earnings: Net profit flat at Rs 195 crore, board declares interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd. announced flat performance in terms of net profit for the second quarter of the financial year. Net profit stood at Rs 194.8 crore in Q2 against Rs 195.3 crore in the year ago period. The company's revenue grew 3.6% to reach Rs 1291 crore in Q2 against Rs 1242 crore in the Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, EBITDA was flat at Rs 280 crore in Q2 with margins falling by 90 basis points to 21.7% against 22.6% in the same period a year ago.

Amid these financials for Q2, the company's shares declined by 2.88% Rs 39,550. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 125 per share, setting the record date for November 19, with the payment scheduled December 12 , 2025

VS Ganesh, Managing Director of Page Industries, expressed contentment over the performance, stating, "“Our continued focus on operational efficiency and cost optimisation measures while investing in product innovation and distribution expansion has contributed to strong operating margins. While revenue growth was moderate this quarter, we are well positioned to capitalise on the improvement in demand in the coming months."

Page Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading garments. The company offers knitted garments. The company offers a range of products for men, women and children. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of Jockey products. It holds the license of SPEEDO, an international brand for swimwear.