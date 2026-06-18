Paras Defence, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, BEL: What fuelled up to 19% rally in defence stocks

Defence stocks rose in the range of 5-19% on Wednesday after the government said India's defence production touched an all-time high of 21.78 lakh crore in fiscal 2026. Local production rose 15.6% from the previous year when it was 1.54 lakh crore, the Ministry of Defence said. Paras Defence and Space Technologies led the rally, zooming nearly 19% to Rs 1,295. Hindustan Aeronautics rose 5.3% to 4,484, while Bharat Dynamics gained a little over 6% to 1,312.

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Other defence companies also saw buying interest, with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Bharat Electronics rising nearly 4% and 3.5%, respectively.

Paras Defence

Paras Defence shares ended 18.10% higher at Rs 1286.55 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1089. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,367 crore.

Total 11.03 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 134.32 crore.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

HAL

HAL shares rose 5.36% to Rs 4484. The defence stock has a RSI of 60. An RSI below 70 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

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HAL shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 12.69% in three months and risen 132% in three years.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics shares rose 5.96% to Rs 1310.30. Total 1.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.05 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 48,030 crore.

The defence stock has a RSI of 58. An RSI below 70 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

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Bharat Dynamics shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 123% in three years.

Mazagon Dock

Mazagon Dock shares rose 3.44% to Rs 2551.60. Total 0.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.33 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore. The defence stock has a RSI of 59.8. An RSI below 70 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Mazagon Dock shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 334% in three years.

BEL

BEL shares rose 3% to Rs 419.80. Total 43.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 179.08 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.06 lakh crore.The defence stock has a RSI of 53.2. An RSI below 70 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

BEL shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 200 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

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The stock has gained 237% in three years.

Nifty Defence Index

The Nifty Defence Index rose nearly 4% on Wednesday to close at 9,487. The index has risen about 23% year-to-date. Brokerage houses are expected to remain positive on the defence space, given the strong policy push and rising global demand.

Technical analysts say the index is holding well above its 50-day exponential moving average, with its base gradually moving higher.