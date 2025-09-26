Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Paras Defence wins order from Israeli firm, stock gains

Paras Defence wins order from Israeli firm, stock gains

Paras Defence shares: The upmove in the stock came after the defence firm said it won an international order from Elbit Security Systems Limited, Israel.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 26, 2025 9:28 AM IST
Paras Defence wins order from Israeli firm, stock gainsParas Defence shares rose 1% to Rs 718 against the previous close of Rs 710.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,786 crore.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose over a percent in early deals on Friday amid weakness in the broader market. The upmove in the stock came after the defence firm said it won an international order from Elbit Security Systems Limited, Israel. 

The order is valued at approximately 3.8 million USD (Rs 34 cr) for ElectroOptics. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Paras Defence shares rose 1% to Rs 718 against the previous close of Rs 710.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,786 crore.

Total 6178 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 43.92 lakh. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025.

"We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”), has received an international order from Elbit Security Systems Limited, Israel valued at approximately 3.8 million USD (Rs. 34 crs) for ElectroOptics," said Paras Defence. 

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 26, 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today