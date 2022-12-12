scorecardresearch
Paytm loan volume jumps 150% to 6.8 million in October-November, but stock down

Paytm has distributed 6.8 million loans, aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 crore ($774 million, up 374 per cent). The company’s said its leadership in offline payments strengthened, with merchants paying subscriptions for payment devices exceeding 5.5 million

The usage of Paytm Super App hit another high with average monthly transacting users (MTU) is at 84 million for the two months ended November 30, up 33 per cent YoY, Paytm told BSE The usage of Paytm Super App hit another high with average monthly transacting users (MTU) is at 84 million for the two months ended November 30, up 33 per cent YoY, Paytm told BSE

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) were trading lower in Monday's trade, even as the company reported a 150 per cent jump in October-November loan distribution at 6.8 million, with annualised run rate for the loan distribution business standing at Rs 39,000 crore ($4.8 billion). Besides, the company said it now has over 5.5 million devices.

The stock is in the news after the company said it is mulling a share buyback proposal. The company’s board will be meeting on December 13 to discuss the same.

Also Read: 'Paytm should buyback at IPO price': Fintech major gets slammed on Twitter over share buyback plan

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
