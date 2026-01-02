Paytm, Sequent, Bharat Forge, CONCOR among Nirmal Bang's New Year picks; potential upside up to 50%

Nirmal Bang Securities has released its Technical New Year Picks 2026, outlining select stocks across sectors that offer a potential upside of up to 50 per cent, based on technical analysis.

Among large-cap stocks, SRF has been recommended at a current market price (CMP) of Rs 3,110, with an add-on level at Rs 2,940. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 4,180 and a stop loss at Rs 2,700, implying a potential upside of 34 per cent. Bharat Forge also features on the list with a buy call at Rs 1,446, an add-on at Rs 1,330, a target of Rs 1,870 and a stop loss at Rs 1,230, indicating a potential return of 29 per cent.

In the capital goods and cables segment, RR Kabel has been recommended at Rs 1,492, with an add-on level at Rs 1,440, a target of Rs 1,820 and a stop loss at Rs 1,370. Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is suggested at Rs 520, with investors advised to add on dips to Rs 480. The stock carries a target of Rs 770 and a stop loss at Rs 440, representing a potential upside of 48 per cent, close to the upper end of the brokerage's stated return range.

From the banking space, Bank of Baroda has been recommended at Rs 288, with an add-on level at Rs 275, a target of Rs 360 and a stop loss at Rs 260. In the automobile segment, Bajaj Auto is recommended at Rs 9,078, with an add-on at Rs 8,650, a target of Rs 10,900 and a stop loss at Rs 8,200.

The list also includes mid- and small-cap stocks where Nirmal Bang sees the highest return potential. Sequent Scientific is recommended at Rs 213, with an add-on at Rs 195, a target of Rs 320 and a stop loss at Rs 176, implying a potential upside of 50 per cent. Birlasoft (BSOFT) is suggested at Rs 448 with a target of Rs 600 and a stop loss at Rs 400, while NBCC is recommended at Rs 121 with a target of Rs 155 and a stop loss at Rs 96.

Digital payments firm One 97 Communications (Paytm's parent) also features among the picks, with a buy recommendation at Rs 1,318, an add-on level at Rs 1,220, a target price of Rs 1,870 and a stop loss at Rs 1,095, translating into a potential upside of 42 per cent.