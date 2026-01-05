PC Jeweller shares hit double-digit mark after eight days, more details 

Shares of PC Jeweller rose 8% on Monday after the jeweller firm said reduced its debt by 68% in the December 2025 quarter. Q3 revenue grew about 37 per cent year-on-year on better demand during the ongoing festival and wedding season, it said

PC Jeweller stock gained 8% to Rs 10.32 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 9.56. The stock hit the double digit mark after eight sessions. It last hit Rs 10.01 on December 22 last year. Market cap of PC Jeweller stood at Rs 7306.31 crore. Total 40.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.06 crore. However, the stock has lost 35% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, further decreased its debt by 68 per cent during the December quarter. In the September 2025 quarter, the firm said it reduced debt by 23 per cent.

"Further, the Company remains committed to its target of achieving a debt-free status in near future. Notably, since the execution of Settlement Agreement with the Banks on 30th September 2024, the Company has already reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68%, demonstrating significant progress towards its financial goals," said the firm.

"Looking ahead, the Company will remain focused on expanding its retail footprint, achieving debt-free status, and consistently delivering strong performances in the upcoming quarters," added the firm.