PC Jeweller shares jump 23% in a month; what analysts say ahead of quarterly results

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd were trading slightly higher in Wednesday's trade, extending their upmove for the third straight session. The stock was last seen up 0.13 per cent at Rs 15.13. At this price, it has gained 22.81 per cent in the past one month. The company is scheduled to declare its quarterly results on August 1, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Earlier this month, the board of a Delhi-based jeweller approved a plan to raise Rs 500 crore in equity from its promoter and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd. The funds will be used to prepay existing loans, with the company aiming to become debt-free by the end of the current fiscal year.

An analyst suggested that only investors with a high-risk appetite should consider this counter, while a few others warned it could face near-term selling pressure after the recent sharp rally.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated that PC Jeweller is a speculative stock and investors with a high-risk appetite should consider it.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "PC Jeweller has experienced a phase of profit booking following a significant rally observed in early July. The stock is supported by the 200-day simple moving average, which is positioned in the range of Rs 14.50 to 14. Any further blip is likely to disrupt the technical outlook and might plunge towards 12.50-12. Conversely, immediate resistance is identified in the 16.50-17 zone."

Advertisement

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, observed, "Any bounce in the counter is likely to face selling pressure. If holding a position, consider trimming or exiting on further weakness. Avoid adding at current levels and only a strong reversal with volume reclaiming Rs 15.75-plus levels would negate this bearish setup."

As of June 2025, BSE data showed that promoters held a 40.08 per cent stake in the company, reflecting an increase of 0.28 per cent from April 29 this year.