Pine Labs stock rises 28% on market debut, closes 14% higher

Pine Labs entered the stock market and saw its shares initially rise 28% above the IPO issue price of Rs 221 on the first day of trading. Pine Labs stock rose to Rs 283 intraday on Friday. Later, the stock ended 14% higher at Rs 251.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 28,856 crore.

The company’s debut occurred during a period when India's IPO market has been notably active. After the early gains, profit-booking brought the closing premium to 14% above the issue price by the end of the session. This performance marked Pine Labs as one of the more prominent listings in recent months, drawing attention from both institutional and retail investors who were keen to participate in the ongoing IPO boom.

The IPO was open for subscription from November 7 to 11. It received an overall subscription of 2.46 times, according to exchanges data. Allotments were finalised on November 12.

The IPO had a price band of Rs 210–221 per share, raising Rs 3,899.91 crore through a combination of fresh equity issuance and an offer for sale (OFS). The issue included a reservation of up to 1,25,000 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 21.00 to the issue price.

Axis Capital was the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue. The company is engaged in providing digital payments and related solutions across the e-commerce platform.