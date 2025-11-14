Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session on Thursday, led by optimism around a potential India–US trade agreement and a lift in investor sentiment driven by easing inflation. Sensex rose 12.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, to end at 84,478.67. Nifty50 climbed 3.35 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 25,879.15.

Q2 earnings declared

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Q2

Q2 loss at Rs 867 crore against profit of Rs 498 crore, Revenue up 6% to Rs 18,585 crore.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 (Standalone)

Profit up 15.7% to Rs 1,392.8 crore. Revenue rose 15.9% to Rs 12,126.4 crore. Board clears additional investment of Rs 170 crore for setting up of Global Part Center (GPC ) 2.0 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

LG Electronics India Q2 (YoY)

Profit declines 27.3% to Rs 389.4 crore and Revenue rose 1% to Rs 6,174 crore against Rs 6,113.9 crore

Bharat Dynamics Q2 (Standalone YoY)

Profit rose 76.2% to Rs 215.9 crore against Rs 122.5 crore. Revenue up 110.6% to Rs 1,147 crore against Rs 544.8 crore

Sagility

Reports indicated a potential significant stake sale in Sagility. A promoter entity is likely to sell up to a 16.4% stake in Sagility via block deals, with a floor price of Rs 46.4 per share.

Nippon Life India

Nippon Life India Asset Management's board authorised a strategic partnership with DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, with DWS to acquire up to 40% in Nippon Life India AIF Management, aiming to build a strong AIF franchise.

CESC

CESC Green Power, a subsidiary of CESC, received in-principle approval from the Government of Odisha to establish a manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, featuring 3 GW solar cell and module capacity, a 5 GWh battery unit, and a 60 MW power plant, with an estimated Rs 4,500 crore investment over three phases.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences announced the successful completion of a USFDA Pre-Approval Inspection at its SEZ Oncology Injectable site in Ahmedabad, which ended with two observations and no data-integrity issues. Additionally, Zydus secured final USFDA approval for Diroximel Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

Pine Labs

Shares of Pine Labs will list on bourses today.

NBCC

NBCC (India) received a Rs 340 crore order for constructing the Central University of Kashmir (Phase-I works) at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

Suraj Estate Developers

Suraj Estate Developers launched its commercial project, One Business Bay, with a 2.09 lakh sq ft carpet area and an estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 1,200 crore.

Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics signed a Rs 2,095.70 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence for Invar anti-tank missiles.

Rallis India

Rallis India entered a partnership as a licensed technology partner for FullPage Herbicide Tolerance Rice Technology in India.