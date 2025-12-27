PNB, MCX, Coforge, Shree Cement, Timex Group among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wrapped up the holiday-shortened week in the green, but the early optimism failed to sustain as the week progressed.

The markets kicked off with a bullish undertone, only to slip into a narrow range amid thin year-end volumes and a lack of meaningful domestic cues. Caution ahead of the upcoming earnings season further capped upside.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), A-1 Ltd, Avasara Finance, Alps Industries, and Magnanimous Trade & Finance are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): Shares of PNB are likely to be in focus on Dalal Street next week, following a significant disclosure by the public sector lender. In a regulatory filing submitted post-market hours on Friday, December 26, the bank reported a borrowing fraud worth Rs 2,434 crore involving the erstwhile promoters of two SREI Group entities.

Coforge: Coforge has announced the acquisition of Encora for an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, a strategic consolidation set to create a combined tech powerhouse with annual revenues approaching $2.5 billion.

Vikran Engineering: The company on Friday, post-market hours, announced securing Letters of Awards (LOAs) for solar power projects totalling 45.75 MW in Madhya Pradesh.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major announced on Saturday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has mutually agreed to terminate its licensing agreement with US-based BioFactura Inc regarding the development of BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara (Ustekinumab).

Solarworld Energy Solutions: Solarworld has secured a major order worth approximately Rs 725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB): TMB is set to expand its domestic footprint with the opening of five new branches on December 29, 2025, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the exchanges post market hours on Friday.

Timex Group India: Timex Group Luxury Watches B.V., the promoter of Timex Group India, has announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) to divest up to an 8.93% stake in its Indian arm, setting the floor price at Rs 275 per share.

Shree Cement: The cement major has received a GST demand order from the Bihar state tax authorities totalling approximately Rs 25.6 crore, according to a stock exchange filing on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Special Circle, Patna, raised the demand—comprising Rs 14.93 crore in tax, Rs 9.18 crore in interest, and a Rs 1.49 crore penalty—citing issues related to valuation and excess input tax credit (ITC) availment.

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President–Research at Religare Broking, said domestic equities wrapped up the holiday-shortened week with marginal gains, reflecting a continuation of the broader consolidation trend as investors remained selective amid subdued trading activity. Adding, “after a strong start, benchmark indices remained subdued in subsequent sessions amid mixed global cues and thin year-end volumes. The Nifty settled at 26,042.30, while the Sensex closed at 85,041, reflecting a cautious yet resilient undertone”

Mishra said market sentiment was influenced by a mix of domestic macroeconomic cues and global developments, with investors weighing local data points against evolving international trends. “India concluded a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, strengthening its Indo-Pacific engagement and export diversification strategy. On the macro front, growth across the eight core infrastructure sectors slowed sharply to 1.8% in November, highlighting near-term moderation in industrial momentum,” he added.

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers throughout the week, reversing the brief inflows seen in the previous week. Additionally, stable currency movements, record highs in bullion prices, and holiday-thinned participation contributed to a mixed trading environment,” Mishra said.

