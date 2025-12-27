Vikran Engineering bags over 1,000 MW solar orders in a week; stock in focus on Monday

Shares of Vikran Engineering are likely to remain in focus next week after the company capped off a busy Christmas week with a flurry of order wins, effectively adding over 1,000 MW of solar capacity to its order book in just four days.

The aggressive accumulation of projects has cheered investors, with the stock delivering double-digit returns in the last two trading sessions.

On Friday, shares of Vikran Engineering closed 4.40 per cent higher at Rs 100.75 on BSE against its previous close of Rs 96.50. The counter has climbed over 16 per cent in the last two sessions.

The buying interest comes on the back of three successive wins for the Thane-based EPC player.

In an exchange filing on December 26, post-market hours, the company announced it had accepted letters of awards (LOAs) from MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for grid-connected solar power plants totalling 45.75 MW AC.

These projects, located in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, will be executed under the PM KUSUM-C scheme with a 25-year power purchase tenure.

This latest win follows two significant mandates secured earlier in the week. On December 25, the company informed exchanges that it had received an order from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for a 400 MW AC solar project in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. The contract, valued at Rs 459.20 crore, involves the execution of the balance of system (BoS) package.

Just two days prior, on December 23, Vikran Engineering reported its largest win of the week, a Rs 2,035.26 crore turnkey EPC order from Onix Renewables Limited for developing 600 MW AC solar projects across Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in a filing dated December 22, the company disclosed that it had mutually disengaged from a previously announced 505 MW order with Carbonminus Maharashtra One Private Limited worth approximately Rs 1,641 crore.

The company stated the decision was based on a detailed internal evaluation and was aligned with its capital allocation discipline and risk-return framework.

By dropping the 505 MW order on Monday and immediately securing fresh mandates for 1,045 MW (600 MW + 400 MW + 45.75 MW) by Friday, the company seems to have successfully upgraded its order book quality and size in a single week.