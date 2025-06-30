Premier Energies, Max Healthcare, Swiggy, ICICI Bank: What these cos say at IIFL's London conference

At the IIFL 2025 London Conference, a handful of companies, including ICICI Bank, Max Healthcare, Swiggy, and Premier Energies, presented their future strategies and market expectations. The event hosted 18 corporates and over 300 meetings with more than 100 investors, managing assets exceeding $10 trillion, illustrating significant interest in Indian equities among UK and European funds.

ICICI Bank outlined its expectations for loan growth to remain subdued in the first quarter but anticipates a pick-up from the second half of fiscal year 2026. "Bulk deposits to be rationalised in Q1, average CASA growth shall remain best among large peers," according to ICICI Bank. The bank aims to manage profitability by leveraging operating expenses and foresees improvement in margins following a 50 basis points repo rate cut and enhanced liquidity.

Max Healthcare highlighted the demographic shifts in India, with the average age of the population being 28 years. "Max Healthcare said that the avg age of Indian population is 28yrs and as the population ages in the next decade, chronic diseases will increase, and healthcare opportunity will be tremendous for the hospital industry," noted Max Healthcare. The sector anticipates a rise in demand for quality organised beds, with an expected increase to over 150,000 beds in the next seven to eight years.

Swiggy, a leading food delivery platform, is projecting a revenue growth of 18-22% driven by innovations like Bolt. "Swiggy projects food delivery revenue growth of 18-22pc led by innovations like Bolt. Future dark store additions will increase city density rather than city count. Competitive intensity will remain high in the near term and company level Ebitda breakeven should be within 4-5 quarters," mentioned Swiggy. This suggests a strategic focus on enhancing existing city operations rather than expanding into new locations.

Premier Energies talked about its ambitious plans to expand its capacity, targeting a 10GW integrated ingot, wafer, cell, and module capacity by 2028. The company plans to invest Rs 125 billion over the next three years to achieve this, also aiming to establish 12GWhr of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) cell-to-pack assembly. Premier Energies expects continued government policy support, bolstered by initiatives such as the Surya Ghar Yojana and PM Kusum Scheme.

360 One Wealth, another notable participant, discussed its strategy of bypassing the crowded affluent segment. The company views its UBS tie-up as transformational, aimed at enhancing global offerings and opening new cross-border wealth channels. There is an expectation to migrate assets towards higher-yielding formats, potentially increasing profitability post-integration.

The conference reflected a cautious optimism, with subdued sentiments for the first half of the year but an expectation of earnings acceleration in the second half. This outlook is underpinned by anticipated monetary easing and improved liquidity conditions, which are expected to positively impact various sectors.

Overall, the conference underscored the strategic shifts companies are making to adapt to changing market conditions and demographic trends. The insights provided by these companies highlight a focus on innovation, capacity expansion, and leveraging demographic changes to drive future growth.