Premier Explosives shares dive 10% as Q4 profit tumbles 45%

Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd recorded a sharp fall in Friday's trade after posting weak numbers in the fourth quarter ended on Mach 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). The stock slumped 10% per cent to hit its lower price band of Rs 546.65.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Premier Explosives under the short-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

The company's net profit declined 44.59 per cent to Rs 3.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sales slipped 14.64 per cent to Rs 74.08 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter compared to Rs 86.79 crore during the year-ago period.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.17. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 93.28 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.48. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.86 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.37. According to Trendlyne data, Premier Explosives has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

Premier Explosives manufactures high-energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. It develops and manufactures solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 41.33 per cent stake in the company.