Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Multibagger stock in focus today on withdrawal of factory closure order in Telangana

Multibagger stock in focus today on withdrawal of factory closure order in Telangana

Multibagger stock: The defence firm has received approval from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) to resume production at its Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri factory after the closure order following the April accident.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 17, 2025 9:02 AM IST
Multibagger stock in focus today on withdrawal of factory closure order in TelanganaPremier Explosives stock ended 2.17% lower at Rs 546.55 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 558.65 on BSE
SUMMARY
  • TGPCB revoked closure order allowing factory restart
  • Factory faced shutdown after April fire and explosion
  • Incident caused three deaths and six injuries

Shares of Premier Explosives are in news today after the defence firm said the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has revoked its closure order, permitting the company to resume production activities at its Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri factory. The closure, originally imposed after a major fire and explosion at the facility in April, resulted in at least three deaths and injuries to six other individuals.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premier Explosives stock ended 2.17% lower at Rs 546.55 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 558.65 on BSE. Total 0.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.55 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2938 crore. In two years, the multibagger stock has gained 172.25% and risen 457.65% in three years. 

The factory, based in Katepally village, Motakondur Mandal, manufactures industrial explosives and detonators used across mining, infrastructure, defence, and space sectors.

In June, the company informed the stock exchanges about the TGPCB order dated 2 June, which allowed the reopening for three months, subject to payment of an environmental compensation of ₹6,75,000. Premier Explosives stated, "We will ensure compliance of conditions mentioned in the order and resume production from the factory at the earliest," emphasising its commitment to regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

In its corporate filing, Premier Explosives reiterated, "The company will ensure all compliances of the conditions as mentioned in the TGPCB order," though the specific conditions were not detailed in the disclosure. This regulatory approval is seen as a significant development for the company, which had faced operational challenges due to the incident and subsequent closure.

The accident had prompted increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities, and the company’s ability to swiftly secure permission to restart operations may help in restoring confidence among stakeholders. Production resumption is expected to contribute to stabilising operations and revenue streams adversely impacted by the factory shutdown.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 17, 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today