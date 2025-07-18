Q1 earnings effect: This Jhunjhunwala stock surges in early deals 

Shares of Indian Hotels Company rose in early deals in Friday after the Tata Group firm said it reported a 19% rise in net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Tata Group firm's net profit stood at Rs 296 crore in the last quarter against Rs 248 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations saw a 32% YoY growth in Q1FY26 to Rs 2,102 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,596 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

On the operating front, the company reported a 29% rise in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Rs 637 crore against Rs 496 crore in the same period last fiscal.

However, EBITDA margins fell 70 bps to 30.3% in the June 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, in the June 2024 quarter, the margin figure was at 31%.

The stock rose to Rs 766.40 today against the previous close of Rs 754.05 . Total 1.61 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.27 crore on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm rose to Rs 1.07 lakh crore on BSE.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 2.87 crore shares or 2.02 per cent stake in Indian Hotels at the end of June 2025 quarter. Indian Hotels stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day but lower than the 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Indian Hotels is engaged in short-term accommodation activities, and restaurants and mobile food service activities. The company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, palaces and resorts under various brands, including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, The Gateway, Ginger, Expressions, ama Stays and Trails and TajSATS.The Tata Group's hospitality arm also operates restaurants, food and beverage business under Golden Dragon, Wasabi by Morimoto, Thai Pavilion, House of Ming and Shamiana brands.