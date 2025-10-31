Q2 rejig: Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna, Mukul Agrawal, Vijay Kedia cut stake in 10 stocks

The second quarter of FY25 saw some notable portfolio reshuffles among India’s ace investors. Several market mavens opted to trim their holdings across various sectors as they realigned their portfolios. According to the latest shareholding data from Trendlyne, among the key investors who trimmed positions in multiple counters were Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna, Mukul Agrawal, and Vijay Kedia, collectively cutting stakes in at least 10 listed companies.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna pared her exposure across several holdings. Her stake in Prakash Pipes Ltd dropped from 3.2 per cent in the June quarter to 1.7 per cent by September-end. She also reduced her holding in Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd to 2.4 per cent from 2.8 per cent, while making a marginal cut in KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, from 1.9 per cent to 1.8 per cent.

Ashish Kacholia, known for his high-conviction small- and mid-cap bets, also trimmed positions. His stake in Dhabriya Polywood Ltd declined from 6.7 per cent to 5.8 per cent, while Brand Concepts Ltd saw a slight dip in his holding—from 1.6 per cent to 1.5 per cent over the same period.

Advertisement

Active investor Mukul Agrawal pared his exposure in at least three stocks. His stake in Vasa Denticity Ltd was cut to 2.0 per cent from 2.5 per cent, in Stanley Lifestyles Ltd to 1.2 per cent from 1.6 per cent, and in Kingfa Science & Technology Ltd to 2.2 per cent from 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, veteran investor Vijay Kedia made some of the most significant reductions. His holding in Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd fell from 9.9 per cent in the June quarter to 7.4 per cent by September-end. He also pared his stake in OM Infra Ltd to 2.0 per cent from 2.5 per cent.