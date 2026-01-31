Q3 results: Airtel, Suzlon, SBI, LIC, IOC, VBL, RVNL to post earnings next week; check date

The boards of several major conglomerates and mid-cap majors are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in the week starting February 2, 2026.

The action kicks off on Monday, February 2, with the spotlight on the auto giant Hyundai Motor India. Investors will also track the performance of major telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers and the new-age fintech platform PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar). The day also features results from UPL, Thermax, Aarti Industries, and others.

Tuesday, February 3, the Adani Group would be centre stage with its flagship Adani Enterprises and the logistics arm Adani Ports & SEZ reporting their scorecards. Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages (VBL), Pidilite Industries, Mankind Pharma, among others, would post earnings on the same day.

Mid-week on Wednesday, February 4, focus would be on Tata Group’s retail powerhouse, Trent and utility major Tata Power. The Bajaj Group would also report its earnings, with Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings declaring numbers. Cummins India, Apollo Tyres, Emami and others would also report their scorecards.

On Thursday, February 5, telecom market leader Bharti Airtel headlines the list, alongside the country's largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The energy major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), while the auto sector awaits numbers from Hero MotoCorp. The day also covers results from Suzlon Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Godrej Properties, Berger Paints, Page Industries and others.

On Friday, February 6, the banking sector's bellwether, State Bank of India (SBI), the metal major Tata Steel, and high-value stock MRF would report their earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Bosch, Shree Cement, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network are among the names that would also scheduled to announce their Q3 performance.

At the weekend, Balkrishna Industries and Mahanagar Gas (MGL) are set to present their figures on Saturday, February 7.