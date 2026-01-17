Q3 results: Kotak Bank, BHEL, IndiGo, Hind Zinc to post earnings next week; check date

While Reliance Industries announced its Q3 results on Friday, and banking giants HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are set to report their earnings later in the day. The boards of several major companies would announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in the week starting January 19.

The upcoming week is packed with heavyweights across sectors—from public sector behemoths and aviation leaders to new-age tech players and steel giants.

Monday, January 19: Punjab National Bank (PNB) and railway financing major IRFC would post their earnings. In the technology sector, LTIMindtree would present its report card.

Also, eyes would be on Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Hindustan Zinc earnings on Monday, while consumer electricals giant Havells India would also declare its numbers. Tata Capital and real estate major Oberoi Realty would also open their books on Monday.

Tuesday, January 20: Liquor major United Spirits and chemical heavyweight SRF are slated to announce their results. The banking and finance sector would see numbers from AU Small Finance Bank, while in IT sector, Persistent Systems would announce their numbers. Other notable names, including Gujarat Gas, IndiaMart InterMesh, and CreditAccess Grameen are also on the roster for Tuesday.

Wednesday, January 21: Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the name to watch here. The day also features results from Tata Communications and cement player Dalmia Bharat. Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) is also scheduled to report. Additionally, investors would track numbers from Bank of India, UTI Asset Management, and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

Thursday, January 22: Aviation major InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) would release its Q3 numbers. DLF would also declare its results. Bandhan Bank, CAMS, Coforge, and Home First Finance are queuing up.

Friday, January 23: Steel giant JSW Steel and oil major Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) would headline the day. The banking sector would see results from IndusInd Bank, while Cipla from the pharma sector. Adani Green Energy, Urban Company and Piramal Finance are also set to declare their quarterly figures on this day.

Saturday, January 24: Private banking heavyweight Kotak Mahindra Bank and cement major UltraTech Cement would post their Q3 earnings on Saturday.