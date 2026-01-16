RIL Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 18,645 crore; revenue up 10.5% 

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a marginal (0.56 per cent) year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 18,645 crore in Q3 against Rs 18,540 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter on quarter basis, profit rose 2.64% from Rs 18,165 crore.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's revenue from operations jumped 10.5 per cent to Rs 269496 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 243865 crore in the corresponding period last year led by robust performance in digital services and retail. On a quarter on quarter basis, revenue rose 4% from Rs 2,58,898 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

EBITDA increased by 6.1% Y-o-Y to Rs 50,932 crore ($ 5.7 billion) from Rs 48,003 crore.

Oil to Chemicals (O2C) Business

Oil to Chemicals (O2C) business revenue rose 8.4% Y-o-Y. Production meant for sale increased by 1.7% on a Y-o-Y basis. Additionally, fuel retailing operations via Jio-BP expanded its network by 14% Y-o-Y to 2,125 outlets, driving volume growth of 24.7% for HSD and 20.8% for MS. Oil to Chemicals business EBITDA climbed 14.6% Y-o-Y with sharp increase in transportation fuel cracks, higher volumes and higher Sulphur realization partially offset by decline in downstream chemical margins and higher feedstock freight rates.

Oil and Gas Segment

However, oil and gas segment revenue fell 8.4% Y-o-Y mainly on account of lower volumes and price realisation for KGD6 gas and condensate. Oil and Gas segment EBITDA slipped 12.7% Y-o-Y following lower revenues and higher operating cost due to maintenance activities.

Jio Platforms

In the telecom segment, Jio Platforms EBITDA increased by 16.4% Y-o-Y driven by strong momentum in revenue and operating leverage leading to 170 bps margin expansion.

Reliance Retail

In the retail business, Reliance Retail Ventures EBITDA increased marginally to Rs 6915 crore with an EBITDA margin of 8.0%.

Mukesh Ambani on Q3 Earnings

Commenting on the Q3 earnings show, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, "Reliance's consolidated performance in Q3 FY26 reflects consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses. Jio's digital ecosystem is deepening its roots in Indian households. Through our mobility and broadband products, we are connecting mobile phones, homes, appliances and enterprises. The synergistic value delivered by our connectivity and media platforms has meaningfully increased customer engagement. This quarter, Jio expanded its subscriber base further, through attractive propositions enabled by its comprehensive, indigenous technology stack tailored for Indian markets. The business delivered a robust financial performance with 16.4% growth in EBITDA."

Shares of RIL closed on flat note at Rs 1457.60 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1458.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19.72 lakh crore. The earnings were announced after market hours today.