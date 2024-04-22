Q4 results previews: Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, M&M Finance, ICICI Pru & MCX

MCX, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Elxsi are a handful of companies that would be reporting quarterly results on Tuesday, April 23. Among them, ICICI Prudential is seen reporting over 30 per cent growth in profit while companies such as M&M Finance and Tata Elxsi are seen reporting single digit growth in bottom lines. Here’s what analysts said on these companies:

ICICI Prudential Q4 results preview

In the case of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Emkay Global expects the life insurance player to report APE growth of 4 per cent in Q4 on a high base, due to advance booking of high ticket non-par policies. VNB (value of new business) margins are seen at 22.9 per cent for Q4 against 32 per cent in the year-ago quarter. AUM is seen rising 14 per cent YoY to Rs 2,85,400 crore. Profit for the quarter is seen at Rs 314.20 crore, up 35 per cent YoY.

M&M Finance Q4 results preview

Motilal Oswal expects M&M Finance to report 6.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 731 crore. It sees net interest income (NII) for M&M Financial at Rs 1,790 crore, up 11.8 per cent. Operating profit is seen at Rs 1,107 crore. The NBFC reported a disbursement growth of 11 per cent YoY in Q4.

"We expect 5 bps QoQ expansion in margin. Estimate credit costs of 0.5 per cent in 4QFY24 (against 1.4 per cent QoQ). Commentaries on margins, credit costs, and loan growth are the key monitorables," it said.

Tata Consumer Q4 results preview

Elara Securities expects Tata Consumer to report 31.8 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 362.40 crore on 10.2 per cent YoY rise in sale sat Rs 3,989 crore. Ebitda is seen at Rs 596 crore, up 14 per cent.

"We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow 10 per cent/15 per cent/9.5 per cent YoY. On a like-to-like basis, we anticipate overall revenues to grow 8–9 per cent YoY. We expect Capital Foods to fetch revenue for around two months in Q4. Organic foods figures shall be reflected from Q1FY25 onwards. We anticipate India tea business to grow 3 per cent/5 per cent YoY in volume/value terms and India salt business to clock volume/value growth of 3.5 per cent/5.5 per cent YoY. We expect Sampann to continue to post a strong quarter with revenues growing 30 per cent-plus YoY," Nuvama said. This brokerage sees Q4 profit at Rs 301 crore.

Tata Exlsi Q4 results preview

In the case of Tata Elxsi, Indsec Securities expects a revenue growth of 3 per cent QoQ in CC terms. Margins is seen improving 35 bps sequentially due to cost efficiencies. A gradual recovery is expected for Media & Communications vertical.

"Also, there is anticipation of improvement in client related issues. Look out for progress on SDV deals within Transportation, Outlook on Healthcare and IDV business segment," the brokerage said.

This brokerage sees Tata Elxsi Q4 profit at Rs 210 crore, up 2.8 per cent YoY. It sees revenue rising 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 940 crore. Ebit margin is seen at 27.1 per cent, down 17 basis points Y0Y.

MCX Q4 results preview

Motilal Oswal sees MCX profit at Rs 106 crore. It sees sales rising 56 per cent YoY to Rs 209 crore. While the overall futures volume declined, futures ADTO displayed improvement during the quarter, it said.

MCX's options volumes continued to surge, led by high volatility in commodity prices.

"MCX migrated successfully to its new CDP, and thus, software support charges may decline. The company is in the process of getting a re-validation approval from SEBI for many new products, which were in the pipeline," Motilal Oswal noted.