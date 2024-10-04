R Systems International shares jumped 10% today after block deal. Details here

Shares of R Systems International Ltd surged in Friday's trade following a block deal. As per BSE data, 99,99,995 shares, valued at Rs 465.15 crore, changed hands today. The official buyers and sellers of the block deals are not yet known.

R Systems' stock jumped 10.46 per cent to hit a day-high value of Rs 518.95. It was last seen trading 7.68 per cent higher at Rs 505.90. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 471.63 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 5,973.73 crore.

The company recently announced its Resilience Engineering model, which combines Chaos Engineering with DRaaS. "This innovative approach merges the proactive testing and fault detection of Chaos Engineering with the dependable recovery mechanisms of DRaaS, equipping businesses with a powerful model to prevent disruptions and ensure seamless continuity in critical operations," it stated.

"Our new Resilience Engineering model is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance their IT resilience and disaster recovery capabilities," said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems.

On the stock-specific front, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The scrip's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.43. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to BSE data, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 38.58 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.14. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 12.18 with a return on equity (RoE) of 28.87.

R Systems is a digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to-cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency. As of June 2024, promoters held a 51.93 per cent stake in the firm.