Business Today
RailTel, BEL, Gujarat Pipavav, MGL, SAMIL, Motherson Sumi Wiring, TTK Prestige shares to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 14

Mahanagar Gas (Rs 18 per share), Kalyani Steels (Rs 10 per share), Mahanagar Seamless (Rs 10 per share), JB Chemicals (Rs 6.75 per share) and Hitachi Energy India Ltd (Rs 4 per share) would also turn ex-date for dividend on Wednesday.

RailTel shares will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The railway PSU had announced a final dividend of Re 1.85 per share. Wednesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible RailTel shareholders. RailTel shares will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The railway PSU had announced a final dividend of Re 1.85 per share. Wednesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible RailTel shareholders.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and TTK Prestige are among a dozen stocks that will turn ex-date for dividend on Wednesday, August 14. Others included Gujarat Pipavav Ltd, JB Chemicals, Hitachi Energy India Ltd and Saurashtra Cement Ltd, among others.         

RailTel shares will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The railway PSU had announced a final dividend of Re 1.85 per share. Wednesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible RailTel shareholders. All eligible shareholders of RailTel with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 20.

TTK Prestige, whose shares will turn ex- share buyback on Wednesday, had declared a final dividend of Re 1 per share. It will turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Gujarat Pipavav Port shares would also turn ex-dividend tomorrow. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 3.7 per cent.          

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd    and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd had announced final dividends of Re 0.80 each. The two stocks would turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Mahanagar Gas (Rs 18 per share), Kalyani Steels (Rs 10 per share), Mahanagar Seamless (Rs 10 per share), JB Chemicals (Rs 6.75 per share), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (Rs 4 per share), EPL (Rs 2.30 share price), HG Infra (Rs 1.50 per share), KCP (Re 1 per share) and Saurashtra Cement (Re 1 per share) would also turn ex-date for dividend on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 3:27 PM IST
