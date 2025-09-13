RailTel, Dr Reddy's, Adani Power among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 ended the week higher on a firm note, marking their second consecutive week of gains. The Sensex advanced 1.4 per cent while the Nifty climbed 1.5 per cent during the week.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by hopes of US Fed rate cuts after soft macro data, alongside expectations that GST rationalisation and potential RBI rate cuts would bolster festive demand. Optimism was further supported by renewed trade talks between India and the US, raising prospects of a possible deal by November.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Dixon Technologies, Phoenix Mills, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and Hindustan Copper are among dozens of stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Results next week: Patel Retail, The State Trading Corporation of India, Prabhat Technologies and Diligent Media Corporation will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

RailTel Corporation of India: Shares of RailTel are likely to be in focus next week after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 209 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy’s said the USFDA has completed a Pre-Approval Inspection at its Bachupally biologics facility between September 4 and 12, 2025, issuing a Form 483 with five observations, which the company plans to address within the stipulated timeline.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company informed stock exchanges that its board has approved acquiring IFC’s 31 per cent stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) for Rs 1,254 crore.

Adani Power: India’s largest private thermal power producer, has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) to supply 2,400 MW of electricity from a new ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

GMR Airports: The airport operator saw passenger traffic dip 3.5 per cent YoY in August 2025, with its airports handling 93.49 lakh flyers during the month, GMR Airports informed stock exchanges.

Ugro Capital: The company informed stock exchanges that its board panel will meet on September 17 to consider raising funds via private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Ceigall India: Infrastructure player has bagged a Rs 509.20-crore contract from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for building internal roads and allied infrastructure in Aerotropolis, SAS Nagar.

Engineers India: The state-owned Navratna has bagged an international contract worth about Rs 618 crore to provide project services for a new fertilizer plant in Africa.

