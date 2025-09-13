2,374% return in 5 yrs: Multibagger stock to turn ex-dividend on Sept 19; do you own it?

A multibagger in the auto and e-mobility space, Olectra Greentech Ltd has delivered more than 2,374 per cent returns in the last five years and is set to turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 19.

Olectra Greentech, which manufactures electric buses, trucks, and composite polymer insulators, has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share (face value Rs 4). The stock would turn ex-dividend on September 19, with the record date fixed as September 20.

Over the past five years, the company has delivered a staggering 2,374.20 per cent return, rising from Rs 66.85 to Rs 1,654. At Friday’s close, the scrip was up 2.61 per cent at Rs 1,646.25, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 13,512 crore. From its 52-week low of Rs 973.65, the stock has advanced nearly 69 per cent, while in the past six months alone, it has gained 57 per cent.

On the technical front, the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 66.1, placing it in the mid-range, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) was at 78, indicating overbought levels. With a one-year beta of 1.6, the counter remains highly volatile. The stock is trading above both its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of 1,425.5 and its 200-day SMA of 1,319.1.

Olectra Greentech is a key player in the electric mobility and composite insulator space. The company manufactures electric buses, electric trucks and composite polymer insulators. Its clientele spans state and central government bodies, power corporations and multinational infrastructure companies across India as well as overseas markets such as the US, Nigeria, Mozambique, Kenya and Zambia.