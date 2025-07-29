RailTel shares in focus as Q1 net profit rises amid revenue growth

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a prominent telecommunications infrastructure provider are in news today after the firm reported a 35% increase in net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net profit rose to ₹66 crore compared to ₹48.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The surge is attributed to robust revenue growth, which expanded by 33.2% to ₹743.8 crore from ₹558 crore, showcasing RailTel's strong operational performance. The company's ability to consistently deliver substantial growth highlights its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Monday. RailTel stock fell 3.76% to close at Rs 379.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Operating margin saw a slight contraction, narrowing to 17.89% from 18.6% in the year-ago period. RailTel continues to leverage its extensive optical fibre network and telecom infrastructure to drive growth. The company's strategic focus on expanding its service offerings and enhancing network capabilities remains a key driver of its financial success.

RailTel's expansive network, which includes 62,000 km of optical fibre along railway tracks, 21,000 km of citywide access, over 11,000 points of presence (PoPs), and 1,100 telecom towers across India, positions the company as a major player in the country's telecom sector. The company's recent contracts, such as the ₹40 crore internet services order from Central Coalfields and the ₹264 crore Kavach system order from East Central Railway, underline its strategic expansion efforts. These developments are expected to bolster RailTel's financial performance in the upcoming quarters, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable service provider.