RailTel shares in focus as firm wins first order of 2026, more details

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in focus today after the telecom infrastructure firm announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (Ahidms) for a major project.

The Navratna PSU's shares ended at Rs 374.95 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,033 crore. The railway sector stock is down 12% in six months.

The multibagger stock has gained 197 per cent in three years. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 478.85 on June 10, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 62.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

The order relats to the procurement, implementation, and maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and is awarded by a domestic entity. The estimated size of the order is Rs 567 crore. The project is to be completed by January 31, 2032.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A (B) of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (Ahidms)," said RailTel.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.