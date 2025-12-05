Top stocks in news: RIL, Tata Power, HCL Tech, ITC Hotels, RailTel, CAMS, Zen Tech, HCC

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest gains on Thursday after a volatile trading session ahead of RBI's monetary policy later today, following rupee hitting new lows and persistent FII outflows. BSE Sensex added 158.51 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 85,265.32, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 47.75 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 26,033.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 5, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Computer Age Management Services shall trade ex-split, while shares of Apis India, Interiors & more and Panorama Studios International shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Hindustan Construction Company shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

ITC Hotels: British American Tobacco (BAT)-linked shareholders- Tobacco Manufacturers (India), Myddleton Investment and Rothmans International Enterprises- are likely to sell up to 7 per cent of hospitality major ITC Hotels through a block deal valued at Rs 2,998 crore. The floor price for the transaction is set at Rs 205.65 per share, a discount of 1 per cent to its last close.

Reliance Industries: S&P Global Ratings has raised RIL's long-term issuer credit rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on the back of improved cash flow stability and the growing importance of its less cyclical consumer-facing businesses. The ratings on its senior unsecured debt were also upgraded to 'A-', reflecting the company’s robust financial position.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player has announced a partnership with strategy & to accelerate large-scale data analytics through AI-driven solutions. The collaboration aims to expand the deployment of Strategy Mosaic, an AI-powered universal semantic layer, for global enterprise clients.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group's utility company has announced a temporary shutdown of its Mundra unit. It continues to undertake requisite measures and anticipates resumption of operations in due course, tentatively by December 31, 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India: The Railway PSU has received a major work order from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the design and implementation of an ICT (information communication technology) network valued at Rs 63.92 crore for a period of five years. The order involves the design and implementation of an ICT network under a domestic contract.

Zen Technologies: The defence player has secured defence orders worth Rs 120 crore from India’s Ministry of Defence for supplying a suite of training simulators and equipment, strengthening its position in the military training systems segment. The contract includes the delivery of the company’s comprehensive training node (CTN).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The asset management player has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC), in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Deepak Nitrite: The specialty chemical player's wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech, has commenced operations at its new Nitric Acid plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The company said it has invested about Rs 515 crore in the project as of the manufacturing start date.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial solutions player has approved the acquisition of Rivpe Technology for a consideration of up to Rs 22 crore. The transaction covers the purchase of 81,429 equity shares and 16,407 compulsorily convertible preference shares, representing 100 per cent of Rivpe’s fully diluted shareholding, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Zaggle.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: The RIET player has launched a Rs 3,500-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The indicative price is Rs 327, offering investors an opportunity to buy into the REIT. The issue will be launched soon and represents 17.1 per cent of pre-issue units. Funds will be used for the Ecoworld acquisition and debt repayment.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The utilities solutions player has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 747.64 crore from Adani Green Energy for supplying power and solar cables to its Khavda and Rajasthan projects. The value is exclusive of GST. It will supply 2,126 km of 33KV high-voltage cables and 3,539 km of 3.3KV solar medium-voltage cables.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The engineering solutions has entered into an agreement with Italy-based Virtualabs. The partnership aims to jointly develop advanced radar technologies for both defence and civil applications. The latest collaboration follows a series of international technology tie-ups by the company.

SEAMEC: The marine services company has entered into a contract with HAL Offshore for the charter hire of its multi-support vessel, SEAMEC Agastya (erstwhile NPP Nusantara), for deployment under HAL’s ongoing ONGC contract. The agreement follows the company’s earlier communication on August 22, 2025.