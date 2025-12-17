RailTel shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of state-run RailTel Corporation of India are in news today after the firm said it has secured a significant work order worth Rs 26.88 crore. RailTel said it received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from V.O.Chidambaranar Port Authority for implementation of advanced IT Infrastructure at VOC port.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from V.O.Chidambaranar Port Authority. Implementation of Advanced IT Infrastructure at VOC port. The Estimated Size of Order as per LoA is Rs. 26,88,45,563/-, " said RailTel.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Navratna PSU's shares ended 1.24% lower at Rs 331.70 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,645 crore. The counter has faced selling pressure this year, trading 18% down in 2025 so far.

The multibagger stock has lost 25 per cent in a year and gained 11.66 per cent in two years. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 478.85 on June 10, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 44.2, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.