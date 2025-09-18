RailTel wins order for smart classrooms in Bihar, stock in focus today  

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in news today after the firm received work order worth Rs 105.74 crore. The order relates to procurement supply and installation of Smart Classrooms/KBGVs in Bihar.

RailTel shares gained 1% to Rs 400.65 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 396.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,858 crore. Total 3.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.10 crore.

Advertisement

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) for Supply amounting to Rs. 1,05,74,73,331 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

The contract is to be executed in five months.

The multibagger stock has risen 283 per cent in three years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 484 on September 20, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 68.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts

Advertisement

About the company

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.