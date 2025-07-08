RailTel wins second order in July, check stock reaction

Shares of RailTel Corporation were in focus during Tuesday's trading session after the firm said it has received the LOI from Central Warehousing Corporation for work order amounting to Rs. 96,99,80,118 (Including Tax). The announcement was made during market hours today. This is the second order for the state-owned firm in July.

On July 1, the firm said it has received the Letter of Acceptance from M/s Cuttack Development Authority for work order amounting to Rs 15.84 crore (Including Tax).

Shares of the railway firm ended 0.25% lower at Rs 411.65 today against the previous close of Rs 412.70. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,211 crore.

The multibagger stock has gained 209 per cent in two years and gained 339.93 per cent in three years. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 48.7, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

The Navratna PSU reported a 46.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 113.4 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 77.53 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.