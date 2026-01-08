RailTel wins second order this year, shares react 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India slipped over 3% in the afternoon session on Thursday even as the company won an order worth Rs 102 crore from the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for supply & services. RailTel shares fell 3.55% to Rs 355 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 368.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 11,449 crore. Total 0.84 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.04 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This is the second order win for the firm this year. on January 2, RailTel said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (Ahidms) for a major project.

The multibagger stock has fallen 12.70 per cent in a year and lost 13% in six months. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 478.80 on June 10, 2025.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 58.8, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

Advertisement

"The Size of Order as per Work Order is Rs. 1,01,82,38,520/-. Establishment and Managed Operations of

IT Infrastructure DC & DR including SOC services and Data Center Colocation," said Railtel. The order is to be completed in five years.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.