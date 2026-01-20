Ramesh Damani buys stake in this plastic products firm, stock up 19%

Shares of Wim Plast, a subsidiary of Cello World, surged 19% on Tuesday after ace investor Ramesh Damani's name appeared among the public shareholders of the plastics products firm. BSE data show Damani owned 1% stake or 1.20 lakh shares in Wim Plastics at the end of December 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Subesquently, Wim Plast shares surged 18.99% to Rs 474.90 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 399.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 512.54 crore.

Despite the rebound today, the stock is still oversold on charts with its RSI at 16.8. A RSI below 30 indicates that a stock is oversold on charts.

The stock has fallen 21% in a year and lost 19% in six months.

Shares of Wim Plast are in a weak zone. The stock trades lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, and 20 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been majorly on the negative side.

Advertisement

Wim Plast is engaged in manufacturing of various plastic products such as Plastic Moulded Furniture, Extrusion Sheets, Air Coolers, Dustbin, Industrial Pallets and Industrial and Engineering Moulds.