Tagbin Services eyes IPO by 2027; raises $10 million from Ramesh Damani, Kurl-On & others

Tagbin Services, a specialist in creative technology and applied artificial intelligence (AI), has revealed its intention to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) by March 2027, following the successful closure of a $10 million private equity round.

Recent fundraising drew participation from SageOne Flagship Growth OE Fund, Jyotivardhan Sonthalia, Sanjay Kaul, Ramesh Damani, Moheet Agarwal, Siddharth Iyer, Abhinandan Lodha, and the Kurl-on Group. The proceeds are earmarked to accelerate Tagbin’s domestic and international growth, bolster its AI and Creative Tech units, and support IPO readiness.

Founded in 2013, Tagbin has grown to a team of over 200, delivering digital environments and AI-driven governance solutions. The company’s portfolio includes high-profile projects such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Hologram at India Gate, and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, along with several museums and national strategy initiatives.

Tagbin’s recent capital infusion is expected to drive further expansion across both government and private sectors, particularly targeting next-generation AI labs and international experiential showcases. The company plans to use the new funding to strengthen core technology capabilities, expand its talent base, and continue investing in innovation, positioning itself as a key player within India’s digital transformation landscape.

Over the last four to five years, Tagbin has reported consistent profitability and notable growth in revenue and Profit After Tax (PAT). Its expanding order book features a diverse mix of government technology projects, large-scale AI deployments, and experiential campaigns, underlining its role in digital innovation for governance and public engagement.

Tagbin’s AI solutions are deployed across numerous ministries, academies, and state departments, integrating real-time data, geospatial intelligence, predictive analytics, and conversational AI. These features are designed to enhance decision-making, training, and citizen engagement, demonstrating the company’s ability to meet complex public sector needs.

The strategic roadmap towards an IPO by March 2027 forms part of Tagbin’s broader plan to invest in advanced technologies and talent development while scaling flagship AI and Creative Tech initiatives. Further details, including the IPO price band, lot size, allocation, and listing timeline, are expected to be outlined as the company moves closer to its public offering date.