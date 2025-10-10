RattanIndia Power shares surge 7% today; here's why

Shares of RattanIndia Power jumped more than 7 per cent during the trading session on Friday after the company saw a credit rating upgrade from rating agency CRISIL. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing with the bourses earlier today.

Crisil Ratings has upgraded the total bank loan facility of the company to Cirsil A3+ and size of issue has been enhanced to Rs 550 crore from Rs 250 crore earlier, said the company in the exchange filing.

Following the announcement, shares of RattanIndia Power surged 7.27 per cent to Rs 11.94 on Friday, with its market capitalization hitting Rs 6,400 crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 11.13 in the previous trading session. The stock is down 35 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 17.06, hit a year ago, on October 10, 2025.

Shares of RattanIndia Power have soared nearly 42 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 8.44 hit seven months ago in March 2025. The stock has gained nearly 20 per cent in the last six months period, but it is still down 15 per cent on a year-to-date basis. The stock has soared nearly 500 per cent in the last five year period.

The trading volume in the counter saw a sharp spike on Friday. According to data from BSE, a total of Rs 40.91 lakh equity shares, worth Rs 4.73 crore exchanged hands as of 12 noon on Friday. This was a more than 2-week average of 24.47 lakh shares. On NSE, 2.7 crore shares worth Rs 31.39 crore were traded as of the given time.

As of June 30, 2025, promoters owned 44.06 per cent stake in RattanPower India, while public shareholders owned the remaining 55.94 per cent stake. The company is yet to file its shareholding pattern for the September 2025 quarter. State run power major, REC and Power Finance Corporation of India (PFC) cumulatively owned 6.1 per cent stake in the company.

More than 20.62 lakh retail investors owned nearly 215.82 crore equity shares, or 40.19 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, 2025. Domestic institutions like banks, mutual funds and insurance companies only 2.8 crore equity shares, or 0.52 per cent stake, in the company as of the given date.

RattanIndia Power is one of the leading private power generation companies, with an installed capacity of 2,700 MW of thermal power plants located in Amravati and Nashik. It reported a net loss of Rs 14.60 crore with a revenue of Rs 821.96 crore for the three-months ended on June 30, 2025.