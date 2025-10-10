YES Bank shares rally 8% to hit new 52-week high; check Q2 results date, preview, targets

YES Bank shares price: Shares of YES Bank surged more than 8 per cent during the trading session on Friday as the private lender hit its new-52 week high during the session. YES Bank shares have been in focus among the traders post stake acquisition by Japanese financial major Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and its upcoming Q2 results a week later.

Shares of YES Bank zoomed 8.39 per cent to Rs 24.30 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 76,250 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 22.42 on Thursday. It has rallied more than 52 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 16.02, hit 7 months ago. The stock has zoomed nearly 30 per cent in just 6 weeks.

Japan's financial conglomerate SMBC acquired a significant stake 24.22 per cent in YES Bank in September 2025 from a host of lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of the global investment firm Carlyle Group. The Japanese firm holds 759.51 crore shares in the lender.

YES Bank reported growth in loans and deposits on both quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-on-year (YoY) basis for the September 2025 quarter. Its loans and advances jumped 3.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,50,586 crore, while its all deposits jumped 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,96,831 crore for the period ended on September 30, 2025.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank's to report a net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 2,294.9 crore up 4.3 per cent YoY but down 3.2 per cent QoQ with net interest margins (NIMs) coming largely stable at 2.43 per cent. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is seen at Rs 1,128.5 crore, up 15.7 per cent YoY but down 16.9 per cent QoQ. PAT is seen at Rs 763.9 crore, up 38.1 per cent YoY but down 4.6 per cent QoQ.

Emkay Global Financial Services is expecting YES Bank to report NIIs at 2,309.4 crore, up 2.4 per cent YoY but down 1 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,293.8 crore, up 32.7 per cent YoY but down 4.7 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 782.8 crore, up 41.5 per cent YoY but down 2.3 per cent QoQ.

"Growth, margins to remain subdued; however, better recoveries from ARC to support earnings. We expect slippages to remain elevated due to stress in retail loans," said Emkay, which expects NIMs to contract 6 bps QoQ to 2.4 per cent for the quarter.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers pencils YES Bank's NIIs to come in at Rs 2,325.1 crore, up 5.7 per cent YoY, but down 2 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,371.7 crore, 40.6 per cent YoY but down 1 per cent sequentially. Net profit is pegged at Rs 798.9 crore, up 44.5 per cent YoY, but flat sequentially.

ICICI Securities has a 'hold' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 20, while JM Financial and Emkay Global Financial Services both have a 'sell' rating on the private lender with the same target price of Rs 17 apiece. Anand Rathi also has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank.

YES Bank will announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter (Q2FY26) and six-months ended (H1FY26) on September 30, 2025 on Saturday, October 18, 2025, said the lender in an exchange filing. The lender's director board will meet to consider and approve the same.

In another filing, YES Bank said that its nomination and remuneration committee has approved the allotment of 12,45,046 equity shares, pursuant to exercise of 12,45,046 stock options under YBL PESOP 2020 plan under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme & RSU Plan 2024, and it has realized Rs 1.67 crore by exercise of stock options.