Rekha Jhunjhunwala made Rs 67 cr within minutes as this banking stock hit record high today 

Shares of Federal Bank hit their record high on Monday after the lender reported its Q2 earnings. With the stock hitting record high, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, made Rs 67 crore within minutes of market opening in the current session.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.90 crore shares or 2.42 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of September 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Federal Bank shares climbed 5.34% to a record high of Rs 223.75 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 212.40. Market cap of the bank on Thursday stood at Rs 53,976 crore.

Total 5.22 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 11.51 crore on BSE. The banking stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating average volatility during the period.

The banking stock stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 172.95 on March 3, 2025. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 5.90 crore shares or 2.42 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of September 2025 quarter.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 68.2, signaling the stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Federal Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



Brokerage Motilal Oswal raised its profit after tax (PAT) estimate by 5% for FY26/27E, factoring in NIM expansion as well as slightly lower provisions.

Advertisement

"We estimate the bank to deliver FY27E RoA/RoE of 1.19%/12.8%. Reiterate BUY with a target price of Rs 250 (1.5x FY27E ABV)," said the brokerage.

The brokerage said Q2 show was a strong earnings beat led by surprise NIM performance. It reiterated 55 bps credit cost guidance for FY26.

Brokerage Nuvama assigned a target price of Rs 245 on the banking stock.

"We expect loan growth to improve on a low base in H2FY26 with stabilising asset quality and improving NIM. We reckon the bank shall deliver on CASA and product diversification in the medium term; retain ‘BUY’ with a revised target price of Rs 245/1.6x BV FY26E from Rs 225," said Nuvama.