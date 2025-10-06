Rekha Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this private lender in Q2, more details 

Private sector lender Canara Bank saw prominent investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala raising stake in the September 2025 quarter. Jhunjhunwala's stake has risen from 1.46% in the June 2025 quarter to 1.57% in the last quarter.

Jhunjhunwala held 14.24 crore shares of the bank in the Sept 2025 quarter compared to 13.24 crore shares in June 2025 quarter.

Canara Bank shares ended 1.78% higher at Rs 125.85 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 123.65. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 1.14 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 27.07 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.68 crore.

Canara Bank shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Canara Bank stands at 71.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, Canara Bank reported a 21.69% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 4,752 crore, up from Rs 3,905 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The bank stated that a significant increase in non-interest income led to the growth.

The lender's Q1 net interest income fell 1.7% to Rs 9,009 crore from Rs 9,166 crore a year ago. However, other income climbed 32.7% to Rs 7,060.48 crore from Rs 5,318.88 crore in the same period last year.

The bank’s operating profit came at Rs 8,554 crore, up 12.32%. The lender's global business stood at Rs 25,63,984 crore, a 11% growth YoY. Global deposits stood at Rs 14,67,655 crore grew by 9.92% annually, while gross advances at Rs 10,96,329 crore increased by 12.42%. Domestic deposit at Rs 13,38,742 crore grew at 8.74%.