Reliance Infrastructure shares tumbled 8% today; here's what analysts have to say

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday slipped 7.67 per cent to settle at Rs 236.65. At this price, the stock has corrected 25.86 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far. Around 4.41 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 5.17 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 10.82 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,374.44 crore.

Market experts suggested the counter is suitable for high-risk-taking investors. Technically, support could be seen in the Rs 235-220 zone.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities said RInfra's stock, by and large, moves on speculation and is suitable only for high-risk appetite investors.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group, said the stock is indicating a continued bearish trend on charts. "Unless it decisively moves above the Rs 275 level, it is expected to slip towards the Rs 220 support zone," he underscored.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 235 and resistance at Rs 258. A decisive move above Rs 258 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 265. The expected trading range will be between Rs 230 and Rs 258 for the short term."

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 40.08. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 3.91 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.15. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)60.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)29.27. According to Trendlyne data, RInfra has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

Anil Ambani's RInfra is engaged in the business of providing EPC services, power distribution in Delhi and also in the implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in defence sector and infrastructural areas such as metro, toll roads and airports. It has also executed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of March 2025, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.