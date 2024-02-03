scorecardresearch
Reliance Power Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,136.75 crore

Reliance Power Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,136.75 crore

The company's total income increased marginally to Rs 2,001.54 crore in the reporting quarter compared to Rs 1,936.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Power is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

Reliance Power reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,136.75 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, due to increased expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 291.54 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's expenses surged to Rs 3,179.08 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,126.33 crore a year ago.

Reliance Power is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 03, 2024, 9:43 PM IST
