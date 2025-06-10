Reliance Power shares rally 12%; Anil Ambani Group stock tops Rs 70 after 10 years

Shares of Reliance Power surged nearly 12 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday to hit Rs 70-mark. The stock has scaled this mark for the first time in more than 10 years. It topped Rs 70 mark last time in November 2014, before turning into a penny stock in April 2019.

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd surged 11.95 per cent to Rs 72.26, hitting a new 52-week high, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 30,000 crore. The stock has soared nearly 7,000 per cent from its lows around Rs 1.1 hit in March 2020. Even in the last five years, the stock is up 2,700 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Power have been buoyed in recent weeks by a combination of project wins, favourable court rulings, equity infusion, and a return to profitability in the March quarter. It rallied 45.5 per cent in May and has gained nearly 20 per cent in the past week. The stock is up 175 per cent in the last one year.

Last month, its subsidiary signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI for Asia’s largest single-location solar and battery energy storage project. With such extraordinary gains, Reliance Power remains one of the best-performing power sector stocks on Dalal Street.

In Q4FY25, Reliance Power swung to a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.60 crore, reversing a year-ago loss of Rs 397.56 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,978.01 crore, slightly below from Rs 1,996.65 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the market experts, relative strength index (RSI) currently stands at 77.1, signaling overbought conditions and a potential pullback. However, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is at 5.4, above both its signal and center lines, supporting the bullish trend.

In May 2025, Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private (GDL), owned by Druk Holding and Investments Limited (DHI), the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan.