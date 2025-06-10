Why is this multibagger stock showing a 90% fall in some apps today?

Vesuvius India ex-split: Mutlibagger stock Vesuvius India Ltd is showing up to 90 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-split or subdivision, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced to split its equity shares in 1:10 ratio in May 2025, which is indicating a sharp downside in their stock price.

Vesuvius India has split its equity shares in 1:10 ratio. It means that each share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each shall be split in 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Only those shareholders who hold the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of Vesuvius . Investors buying the stock on or after the split date will not be considered eligible.

Shares of Vesuvius India settled at Rs 5,899.5 on Monday and opened at Rs 598 apiece on Tuesday, post the adjustment of 1:10 split. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting an up 90 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of BSE gained more than 5 per cent to Rs 630 on Tuesday, with its total market capitalization nearing Rs 13,000 crore mark. The stock has tested its new 52-week high today. The stock has rallied more than 75 per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 357.66 hit on February 20, 2025.

Shares of Vesuvius India have zoomed nearly 700 per cent in the last five years, while the stock nearly 28 per cent in the last one year. The stock is up 44 per cent in the last three months period, while the stock is up 18 per cent in the last one year period. The company has issued a new ISIN for the stock.

Promoter entity Vesuvius Group owned 55.57 per cent stake in Vesuvius India as of March 31, 2025, while public shareholders owned 44.43 per cent stake. Mutual Funds own more than 20.75 per cent stake in the company, while FPIs own 4.14 per cent stake. More than 26,500 retail investors own nearly 15 per cent stake in the company.

Vesuvius India reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in the net profit at Rs 59.31 crore, while revenue from operating increased 6.14 per cent YoY to Rs 480.94 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. It clocked a decent increase in the margin at 17 per cent for the quarter.

Incorporated in 1991, Vesuvius India manufactures and trades refractory goods. The company manufactures and trades refractory products and control systems for various industrial applications It is a subsidiary of Vesuvius PLC, which is in the business of molten metal flow engineering.

Vesuvius has posted reasonable revenue growth despite lower realisations, driven by flow control products, availability of VISO products, mould flux powder and commissioning of new plants. Stronger steel production data in India helped it deliver stronger volumes, said B&K Securities.

"The company is poised for continued success in the near-term. Furthermore, increased support from international parent to participate in the India growth story, as is evident from their concal s is expected to further bolster VIL’s roots in a highly competitive domestic refractories market," the brokerage added.